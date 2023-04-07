Pervaiz, Norwegian envoy discuss political situation

LAHORE:Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Norwegian Ambassador Mr Per Albert ILSAAS at his residence here.

In the meeting, mutual relations between the two countries, trade and the current political situation of the country were discussed. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the votes of overseas Pakistanis are of great importance for the Prime Minister of Norway and the Mayor of Oslo. On my invitation, the Prime Minister of Norway and the Mayor of Oslo visited Pakistan twice. There is a need to further promote trade and friendly relations between Norway and Pakistan. He said that many people from Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat are living in Norway and are playing an important role in the development of Norway.

Norwegian ambassador said that Norway supports the democratic process in Pakistan, prioritise the observance of the constitution, elections should be free and fair, development of democratic process in Pakistan is important for economic and financial situation, while strengthening of institutions is the beauty of democracy, he added.