Israel intercepts Lebanon rocket fire, retaliates with strikes

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon on Thursday, a day after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Islam´s third-holiest site drew warnings of retaliation from around the region.

“A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted,” an army statement said as Israeli media reported a “salvo” of projectiles had been fired. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came amid heightened tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem´s Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn on Wednesday and again in the evening.

In response to the rocket fire, Israel struck targets in southern Lebanon, said Lebanon´s National News Agency without reporting any casualties. According to the Lebanon report, Israeli artillery fired “several shells from its positions on the border” towards the outskirts of two villages after the launch of “several Katyusha type rockets” at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment,” his office said.

Israeli emergency services reported a man had been lightly wounded by shrapnel and a female was injured while running to a shelter. Warning sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel, the army said. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had been briefed on the details of the events on Israel´s northern border, a ministry spokesman said.

“The minister will soon conduct a situation assessment with senior officials in the defence establishment,” he added. Israeli riot police had on Wednesday stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn raid aiming to dislodge “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.