Buffaloes kill two in Botswana

GABORONE, Botswana: A 13-year-old student and a man have died after being attacked by buffaloes near Botswana´s Chobe National Park game reserve, the government announced on Thursday.
The Ministry of Environment said wildlife authorities launched a hunt after a buffalo injured on Tuesday a 37-year-old in Kasane, a town on the Chobe river, which marks the vast reserve´s northern border.
