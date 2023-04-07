 
Buffaloes kill two in Botswana

By AFP
April 07, 2023

GABORONE, Botswana: A 13-year-old student and a man have died after being attacked by buffaloes near Botswana´s Chobe National Park game reserve, the government announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Environment said wildlife authorities launched a hunt after a buffalo injured on Tuesday a 37-year-old in Kasane, a town on the Chobe river, which marks the vast reserve´s northern border.