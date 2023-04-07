South Africa police kill nine in cash heist shootout

JOHANNESBURG: South African authorities said nine suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with police during a foiled cash heist on Thursday.
A police tactical response team traced the group to an address in Sebokeng, a township south of Johannesburg, as the suspects were on their way to attack a vehicle carrying money in the morning, police said.
“A shootout ensued,” police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said. “A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital”. Three others were wounded and had been taken for treatment at a nearby medical facility.
