Storm knocks out power to more than a million Canadians

MONTREAL: More than a million Canadians were without electricity on Thursday as an ice storm lashed the east of the country, knocking over trees and damaging power lines, a utilities provider said.

The environment ministry issued a freezing rain warning for Quebec province, with authorities warning that the buildup of ice “was heavy enough in some places to uproot entire trees.” As of 12:30 am (0430 GMT Thursday), more than a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without electricity, the company said on its website.

“The outages were primarily caused by the weight of the ice which leads branches and trees to break and come into contact with power lines,” Hydro-Quebec tweeted. About half a million of those without power were in Montreal, where city crews worked to clear roads of broken branches and downed wires.

Montreal police received a “high volume of calls related to the ice storm” while city mayor Valerie Plante called for vigilance. In neighbouring Ontario province, more than 100,000 customers lost power, with “high winds, lightning strikes and the accretion of freezing rain” damaging equipment and felling trees, said electricity provider Hydro One.Several schools have also pre-emptively closed on Thursday in and around Montreal due to the widespread power outages.The freezing rain storm system started early in the day, sweeping across southern Quebec and coating large swaths of the region in slick ice. Several tree branches toppled over, crushing cars in some cases and falling in power lines.Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Francis Labbé told CJAD 800 that roughly 300 crews were on the ground on Wednesday night and are expected to work through the evening to restore power as fast as they can.

“I do believe that we will be able to restore much of the outages that we have in Montreal within, maybe, 24 to 36 hours. And I hope this is the longest time it will take. Hopefully, it will be faster than that,” he said.

Hydro crews will be relocated to work on outages that have a greater number of affected customers, Labbé said. Quebec City is in the path of the storm as it tracks east of the island overnight.

As the storm pounded the city, Montreal police said they were flooded with emergency calls related to the weather and urged residents not to call 911 to report damage for insurance purposes.