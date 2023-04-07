Balochistan seeks one-week delay in National Games

ISLAMABAD: The government of Balochistan has sought one week more to start 34th edition of the National Games that are originally scheduled to start from May 15 in Quetta.

The request has been forwarded to the concerned authorities in Quetta and to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). The government of Balochistan and other stakeholders want the Games to get underway from May 22 or around instead of May 15 to provide the opportunity to all the athletes and officials turning up from Punjab to cast their vote or show support to the candidates of their choice during the elections in Punjab scheduled to be held on May 14.

“Such a request has been forwarded to the POA and the other authorities as well in an effort to hold the Games in a befitting manner. Since the Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled for May 14, the National Games’ period clashes with the election dates in Punjab. The Balochistan government wants the Games to start after May 20,” a source told ‘The News’.

The POA has convened the Executive Committee meeting on April 11 to discuss among other things, the request of the Balochistan’s government to delay the Games for another week. The POA delegation that includes Ch Mohammad Yaqoob (Chairman Pakistan Volleyball), Shaukat Javed (Chairman POA Sports Commission), Muhammad Shafiq (treasurer POA), Muhammad Khalid Mehmood (Secretary POA) and Aqil Shah (Senior Vice President POA and President KPK Olympics) are already in Quetta holding talks with all the stakeholders on the security measures and arrangements being made for the Games.

Security has been placed on the top of agenda for the 34th National Games with the POA delegation getting all the assurance for a trouble-free arrangement and up to the mark security for the mega event.

“We have been assured all the possible support to make arrangements up to the mark and to keep best of security for the Games. The prime objective of these meetings is to evolve a foolproof security for the thousands of athletes and officials turning up for the extravaganza being held in the Balochistan capital of Quetta. Security surely is the main subject of the Games.

During the last two days we have met all the concerned authorities in an order to ensure smooth arrangement and security measures. We are happy to note that all the required arrangements are in order for the trouble free conduct of the Games,” one of the delegation members when contacted, said.

“We are taking security as one of the priorities for the Games. Efforts are on by all quarters to provide the best of competition atmosphere for athletes and even for the fans to enjoy the competition to the fullest,” he said.

As many as 32 sports are to be contested in the 34th National Games to be held in Balochistan's capital city of Quetta. Over three thousand athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games that will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

The organisers have finalized 32 sports (games) to be contested during the mega event. These include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, fencing.