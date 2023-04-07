Sports vital for peace, says Jahangir

KARACHI: Former world squash guru Jahangir Khan has said that sports is a vital tool for peace and reconciliation. He said this at a function here to celebrate “peace through sports day”. International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations celebrate this day in the first week of every April.

“People from different cultures, religions, creeds, nationalities and languages can be brought together on one platform through sports. By waving the white card on this day we express our resolve to convey the message of peace and love from this land to the whole world,” he said. “The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread the message of peace to the whole world,” Jehangir was quick to add.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) individual member and chairperson of the Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani said that sports is a powerful tool for bringing people together and creating peace and harmony as it brings people together beyond boundaries.

Ronak said that Pakistan is a sports loving nation. “This day is celebrated every year by international, regional and national sports and development organisations at the global level to honour and respect the role of sports in society,” she said.

Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said that when people participate in sports activities they learn to respect the dignity of their competitors, learn the values of teamwork, tolerance and the importance of fair-play and adherence to the rules. “Foreign teams are participating in international events in Pakistan today which is a clear proof that Pakistan is a safe country for sports activities. I congratulate POA and Special Olympics Pakistan for organising this event,” he said. Also present were POA member Syed Waseem Hashmi and POA Environment Commission member Tehmina Asif.