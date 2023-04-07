Mess makers

This refers to the news report ‘Imran asks establishment: How election in October to benefit country’ (April 6, 2023). The answer to Imran Khan’s question is that holding elections earlier will not benefit the country and the nation as any elections will bring back either the PTI, the PDM or some mixture of the two. And what good would that do this country? After all, the PML-N and the PPP, have been in power, off and on, for decades and have delivered nothing while tarnishing the whole concept of political parties and politics for a generation of Pakistanis.

In a similar vein, during its relatively short stint in power at the national level, the PTI and its leadership, through their Toshakhana and foreign funding shenanigans and economic incompetence, have proved to be an even match for the more established parties when it comes to making a mess of things.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi