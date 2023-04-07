I am writing to draw attention to the water shortage crisis currently affecting Pakistan. Many communities are facing significant challenges due to the scarcity of clean water. The situation has been exacerbated by factors such as climate change, population growth, and mismanagement of water resources. This has resulted in a shortage of water for drinking, cooking and washing, which has further compounded the difficulties faced by those fasting during Ramazan.

The consequences of this crisis are severe, and the impact is being felt by communities across the country. It is imperative that urgent action is taken to address this issue and ensure that all citizens have access to clean water, particularly during this important period of the year.

Urooj Waheed Khan

Karachi