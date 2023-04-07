In the grey

This letter refers to the article ‘The informal riddle’ (April 5, 2023) by Adeela Younis. It is genuinely breath-taking to read about just how vast the undocumented or informal economy is in Pakistan and just how small the documented economy is.
Had we been governed by a more diverse and representative group of people, there would likely have been more attention paid to documenting the informal sector. This is a crucial task as it greatly impacts the reliability of our economic measurements. Without accurate economic indicators, economic policymaking is doomed to fail.
Siddique MB
Turbat
This refers to the news report ‘Imran asks establishment: How election in October to benefit country’ . The answer...
I am writing to draw attention to the water shortage crisis currently affecting Pakistan. Many communities are facing...
Recently, the municipal authorities sent some people to my housing society in Karachi to poison the stray dogs. I know...
Pakistan’s food crisis is getting worse, and the rising cost of wheat flour is a big problem that needs to be fixed...
World Health Day is marked annually on April 7, the anniversary of the WHO and the date it held the first World Health...
North Waziristan is perhaps one of the most turbulent regions in Pakistan. Terrorism in the region had become a...