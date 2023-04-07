 
Friday April 07, 2023
Newspost

In the grey

April 07, 2023

This letter refers to the article ‘The informal riddle’ (April 5, 2023) by Adeela Younis. It is genuinely breath-taking to read about just how vast the undocumented or informal economy is in Pakistan and just how small the documented economy is.

Had we been governed by a more diverse and representative group of people, there would likely have been more attention paid to documenting the informal sector. This is a crucial task as it greatly impacts the reliability of our economic measurements. Without accurate economic indicators, economic policymaking is doomed to fail.

Siddique MB

Turbat