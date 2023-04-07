Recently, the municipal authorities sent some people to my housing society in Karachi to poison the stray dogs. I know Karachi has a serious stray dog problem, but is it necessary to take such drastic and cruel steps? Surely there are more humane ways to deal with the problem.

Killing any living creature should always be a last resort, taken only once we have exhausted all viable alternatives. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, violence is always the first response to almost every problem.

Maham Aslam

Karachi