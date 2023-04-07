Dying to live

Pakistan’s food crisis is getting worse, and the rising cost of wheat flour is a big problem that needs to be fixed right away. Hearing about the deadly stampedes at flour points is terrible.
Government officials and international groups need to act quickly to get to the root of the problem and offer assistance to the Pakistani people.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
