Friday April 07, 2023
Global health

April 07, 2023

World Health Day is marked annually on April 7, the anniversary of the WHO and the date it held the first World Health Assembly. The campaign theme this year is ‘Health For All’.

The Covid-19 experience demonstrated that we are all connected in terms of health, regardless of our geographical location, and to ensure everyone's safety, we need to ensure that we protect everyone's basic right to healthcare.

Mariam Khan

Lahore