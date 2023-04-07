Health for some

This year's theme for this World Health Day, held annually on April 7, is ‘Health For All’. As a Pakistani, few things can sound more utopian than this theme. The very point of our healthcare system appears to be exclusivity. Obscene fees, VIP wards, restricted imports of medicine, children dying and suffering from diseases that most of the rest of the world has put behind them and a cruel public health system that tells poor mothers that their child, dying from a treatable illness, has only a few months left and they should try to make the most of what little time they have left together. These are the hallmarks of a healthcare system where health is for all those who can buy it.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
