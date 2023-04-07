In the line of fire

There are, arguably, few institutions in Pakistan where the ratio of respect to importance is more distorted than when it comes to the police. Chronically underfunded, ill-equipped, barely trained and ever the butt of public scorn and derision; such are the circumstances of our first line of defence and response against crime, terrorism and natural disaster. One could come up with many examples that illustrate the state our police force finds itself in and the current situation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is perhaps the most pertinent. The KP police has lost around 125 officers less than five months into the year and over 200 have been injured, mostly in terrorist attacks. This means that the total number of deaths among KP police this year have already surpassed last year’s total. The deadliest attack in 2023 was the Peshawar police lines blast in January, in which a suicide bomber killed over 80 personnel and injured over a hundred. The attack took place inside a mosque located in an, apparently, high-security zone of Peshawar that is home to the police headquarters.

Although Pakistani police, in general, are quite vulnerable to terrorist attacks, the KP police, due to geography, is the most so and the numbers back this up. KP is at the epicentre of our war on terror, making its police Pakistan’s first line of defence against the terrorists. Since the Afghan Taliban took power across the border, there have been countless reports of terrorist outfits, principally the TTP, organizing and launching attacks. If this trend continues, both the threats faced by the KP police and the latter’s importance in keeping Pakistan safe will only grow in the coming years. Therefore, it is only logical that they receive a level of funds, training and equipment that reflects the magnitude of their role and the challenges they face. However, given that our police have been under-resourced for decades, it will take time for them to get to the levels required and the terror threat is unlikely to wane in the interim. Furthermore, attempts to improve the KP and other provincial police forces are unlikely to have the desired success without a coherent policy to coordinate these efforts at the national level. There can be no sidestepping the fact that we need a national security policy that puts police reforms and improvement at its core.