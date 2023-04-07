Census being held in dishonest manner, declares Khalid Maqbool

It is unfortunate that the census, which is extremely important for taking policy decisions, is not being held in a transparent and honest manner.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made this remark on Wednesday while addressing youth participants at the launch of free preparatory classes for the CSS examinations in a public library in Korangi No 5.

He said injustice was being done to the people of Sindh, especially Karachi, in the guise of census. A state that could not conduct a transparent census lost its legitimacy, he said as he alleged that the rulers were not ready to count the population of Karachi more than 15 million.

Lauding the administrator of District Korangi and his team, he said the Model Library in Korangi was a beacon of hope for the youth. He recalled that the people of Korangi had buried several of their sons and brothers who were killed extra-judicially.

Dr Siddiqui lamented that the country was going through a state of crisis. He said all of us had brought the country to the current state. If Pakistan is to be saved, the rule of the country must be given to the hands of the descendants of Pakistan’s founders, he maintained.