Factory owner, others remanded in judicial custody in stampede case

A court remanded on Thursday a factory owner and his seven employees in judicial custody in a case pertaining to the death of eleven people in a stampede during the distribution of cash handouts in the SITE area.

Factory owner Abdul Khaliq, and his employees Ali Muhammad Younus, Khursheed Ahmed, Sajid Ali, Ghufran Ali, Azhar Mahmood, Ali Ahmed and Hussainzada were arrested and booked on charges of manslaughter and negligence after a deadly crush killed eleven people and injured several others at the factory on March 31.

The investigating officer produced the suspects before Judicial Magistrate (West) Bilawal on the completion of their physical remand. He requested the court to extend their physical remand for the completion of the investigation.

The magistrate, turning down the IO’s request, sent the suspects to the prison on judicial remand and directed him to submit a charge sheet under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the next date.

At the previous hearing, the police officer stated that the factory owner was distributing Zakat without informing the police or the district administration. A large crowd of people, including women and children, had gathered inside and outside the factory to receive cash handouts, he said, adding that the incident occurred when the company staff opened the doors, prompting the people to force entry. The IO said that 11 people were killed in the stampede and 10 others were injured.

On behalf of the state, through Sub-Inspector Malik Asif Zia, an FIR had been registered at the SITE-A police station under sections 337H-2 (Punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 322 (Punishment for Qatl-bis-sabab) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.