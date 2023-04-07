DNA samples collected from suspects in minor girl’s rape, murder case

Police investigators have detained a few suspects in connection with the case of a six-year-old girl who was found raped and murdered on Wednesday in Sector 36 within the Surjani Town police limits.

“We have detained suspects over their alleged involvement in the incident,” SHO Bashir Ahmed Wadu told The News on Thursday. “The number of detainees and their identities cannot be shared, but they are from the same community and the neighbourhood.”

The officer confirmed that the investigators were also recording the statements of the victim’s family, neighbours and community people as well as relatives to get help in probing the incident.

“We have taken the samples for DNA profiling of the detainees and waiting for the DNA reports that would help us in probing the case,” he said. “Though the doctors have suggested that she was raped and murdered, we are waiting for the reports.”

The officer said that it is yet to be confirmed how the girl was murdered as no mark of torture or strangulation was found. He said that a case had been registered while further investigation was underway.

Karachi police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, while talking to The News, confirmed that the girl was raped before being murdered. Investigators said the preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect knew the girl, due to which he took her to an unknown place on the pretext of killing her after the “attempted rape” failed. “It seems that the victim also knew the suspect, and because of this, the suspect killed her to hide his own identity,” the police officer said.

Similar incidents have also occurred in various parts of the city, including Shah Latif Town, Mehmoodabad, Brigade and Quaidabad, where suspects killed girls after abduction and subjecting them to rape.

According to the victim’s grandfather, Abdur Rasheed, his son Younus was childless and he was raising his sister’s daughter after adoption. He said the police filed a missing report as usual but did not take any action timely. “On Wednesday morning, the family and local people were looking for the girl when they found her themselves,” he said.

The six-year-old girl was found dead in a sewerage manhole. The girl had gone missing on Tuesday after she had gone out of her house before Iftar to call her father, who works as a mason in the area. The family had immediately started searching for her but in vain. Police and rescuers later arrived to assist in the search. Unfortunately, the family members found the girl’s body in an open sewer.