Qistbazaar marks Rs1bn sales

LAHORE: Qistbazaar, an e-commerce startup of BNPL (buy now pay later), has achieved Rs1 billion sales in a span of 17 months since its establishment in November 2021.

The BNPL platform has been working as a licensed NBFC (non-banking finance company) and has focused to help uplift living standards by making over 400 products easily accessible at affordable monthly installments.

During the period, over 15,000 customers have availed Qistbazaar’s plans to clock up the one billion rupees in sales, with mobile phones, refurbished laptops, refrigerators, LED TVs, motorcycles and ceiling fans being the most popular purchase items, according to the company.

The company said the customers earning less than Rs45,000 per month constituted 57 percent of total customers, with 70 percent of customers being below 35 years of age. Micro-business owners like ‘thela walas’ and others comprised over 40 percent of customers.

“We have crossed a milestone not only for sales but for making a positive impact on the lives

of others,” stated Arif Lakhani, co-founder of Qistbazaar, adding, “Our focus is to especiallysupport the population who are unbanked and with zero credit score.”