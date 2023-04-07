MDI issue to be resolved: Dastgir

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday assured the business community that the issue of Maximum Demand Indicator (MDI) fixed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for closed industries would be fixed.
The minister has given assurance to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.
Dastgir was apprised that many of the FPCCI members complained that the MDI fixed charges had to be paid regardless of whether any electricity has been consumed or not. They termed it “sheer injustice”.
Costly electricity and surcharges are not a solution to the power sector’s problems. The government must address the inefficiencies existing within the system. The FPCCI requested the federal minister to abolish the condition of the MDI fixed charges for closed industries.
A few months back, NEPRA had imposed MDI charges on all industrial and commercial consumers under which they were charged 50 percent of their sanctioned load. The electricity bill has to be paid without using the units. If they used electricity more than 50 percent of their allotted load, then they would pay the bill according to the units used instead of MDI charges. The decision has been affecting the units that were closed or worked seasonally.
