inDrive donates to Akhuwat

KARACHI: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has donated Rs10 million to the Akhuwat foundation for reconstruction of schools to support children's education, a statement said on Thursday.
The donated amount would aid the Thatta and Thar region in rebuilding of schools that were affected by the devastating floods and heavy monsoon rains in Sindh region in 2022, the company said.
The primary purpose of providing the funds was to help students carry on with their education and stand on their own two feet with dignity. From June to October 2022, floods in Pakistan killed hundreds of people and caused trillions of rupees losses.
The catastrophic floods destroyed nearly 27,000 schools, preventing more than 2 million children from attending school and resuming their education. The donated amount of Rs10 million by inDrive will help reconstruct the schools and build new units.
Aleksandra Kirillina, team lead of the CSR project at inDrive, stated, "The floods affected many families and the dreadful situation in the interior of Sindh left many people in devastation, which forced students to leave their education behind."
