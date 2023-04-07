Gold sheds Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,500/tola on Thursday following a decline in the international market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs214,500/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,142 to stand at Rs183,900.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to close at $2,019/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,450/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,100.48. Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.