Gold sheds Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,500/tola on Thursday following a decline in the international market.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs214,500/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,142 to stand at Rs183,900.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to close at $2,019/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,450/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,100.48. Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
LAHORE: Qistbazaar, an e-commerce startup of BNPL , has achieved Rs1 billion sales in a span of 17 months since its...
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday assured the business community that the issue of...
KARACHI: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has donated Rs10 million to the Akhuwat foundation...
London: Hedge funds made more than $7 billion in profits by betting against bank shares during the recent crisis that...
LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneurs generally condemn all policy measures that they fear would hurt them, while economists...
KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with the Government of Azad Kashmir to...