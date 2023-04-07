Hedge funds made $7 billion from betting against banks during turmoil

London: Hedge funds made more than $7 billion in profits by betting against bank shares during the recent crisis that rocked the sector, their biggest such haul since the 2008 financial crisis.

The bumper gains came during a bleak month for banks, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the emergency sale of Credit Suisse affecting the wider sector. Amid plunging share prices, German chancellor Olaf Scholz was forced to dismiss fears about the health of Deutsche Bank and California-based First Republic was bailed out by larger rivals.

Short sellers — who borrow stock and sell it, hoping to buy it back at a lower price — made estimated total profits of about $1.3 billion from short positions taken against SVB, according to data group Ortex. A further $848 million in gains came from bets against First Republic, whose shares fell 89 per cent in March.

Investors made $684 million from shorting Credit Suisse, as a crisis of confidence in the Swiss lender sent its shares tumbling 71 percent, according to the data. Profits from short positions across the US and European banking sector as a whole totalled $7.2 billion.

“March was the single most profitable month for short sellers in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crash,” said Ortex co-founder Peter Hillerberg. While bank stocks also fell sharply in early 2020 during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, fewer funds were shorting the sector at the time, limiting gains, he said.

Barry Norris, chief investment officer at Argonaut Capital, said he had enjoyed a “stellar” month, thanks to bets against banks including Credit Suisse and First Republic. His Argonaut Absolute Return fund gained more than 6 percent.

London-based Marshall Wace, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund groups, was also among those placing bets, shorting 0.7 percent of Deutsche Bank’s shares. Funds netted gains of about $40 million from bets against the German lender.

Many hedge funds responded to the growing turmoil by increasing their short positions.

Bets against Credit Suisse, for instance, were running at just 3.5 percent of the bank’s outstanding shares at the start of March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, as measured by shares out on loan, but had jumped to 14 percent by March 20, the day after Credit Suisse was sold to UBS.

Short interest in First Republic rocketed from just 1.3 percent at the start of March to 38.5 percent by March 30.

Other managers who benefited include Ravi Chopra’s US-based hedge fund group Azora Capital, which profited from bets against US regional banks, according to a person familiar with its positions. Azora did not respond to a request for comment.

Short sellers’ gains on Deutsche, however, were more muted.

While bets against the bank were quickly raised from 1.4 percent at the start of March to as much as 6.1 percent by March 28, the bank’s shares had already bottomed on March 24 — the day of Scholz’s comments — and have since recovered some ground, eroding funds’ gains.

Hedge funds appear to be expecting further problems to emerge in the sector. Short interest in First Republic remains only marginally below the March high at 37.3 percent, while bets against Deutsche have also fallen only slightly.

Argonaut’s Norris highlighted the US Federal Reserve’s liquidity assistance programme announced last month. This, he said, reduced the risk of weaker US regional banks going bust owing to a lack of liquidity, but the high rate of interest being charged could lead to “a catastrophic impact on net interest margins, creating a solvency risk”.

“The liquidity crisis is probably over, but the solvency crisis is about to begin,” he said.