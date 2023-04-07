Economic reality is challenging

LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneurs generally condemn all policy measures that they fear would hurt them, while economists portray dooms day scenario without suggesting counter measures to come out of the crisis.

Our economy is currently facing super inflation, whereas the bank policy rates are still much lower than the prevailing numbers. Entrepreneurs criticising the central bank must suggest an alternative.

Inflation can be reduced and rupee decline can be checked by higher policy rates. The government does not have foreign reserves to check the decline in rupee value. Higher policy rates are the only other option left after imports have been squeezed to check forex outflows.

These are the realities of our current economic situation. The economists should guide the government on ways to come out of the current stalemate instead of predicting future scenarios.

They must guide the government and inform them where they go wrong. They must come up with plans to tackle the current situation when we are short of foreign exchange and short of funds.

They could have advised the government about numerous cost cutting measures, some of which have been pointed out by the World Bank in its recent report on Pakistan. General announcement of a certain percent cut in expenditure of all government departments is a non-serious approach.

There must be offices where more cuts could have been made, for example petrol allowances given to government officers, as pointed out by the World Bank, can be drastically cut in many offices.

In the private sector, the industries are starved of cash due to slow sales. They are short of raw materials due to import restrictions. Most consider job cuts or to withhold the bills of suppliers as the best way to cut costs.

Experts must advise the entrepreneurs to go for cost excellence instead of reducing costs through traditional short-term measures like squeezing suppliers, shuttering facilities, and reducing workforce.

Entrepreneurs are aware of the current economic situation in the country, they must not expect any facilitations of subsidies from the state.

Companies with a low cost base tend to generate higher levels of total shareholder returns as their approach focuses on improving efficiency and effectiveness. Costs can be eliminated at their source independent of their allocation within the company.

Interdependencies within the organisation must be addressed in any cost-reduction plan. Cost reduction targets should be set after thorough analysis and it should be ensured that even the minutest path approved is strictly followed. To achieve this excellence, the top management should have absolute clarity about the goals set.

Measures that reduce the cost immediately should be implemented first, this is true for the government as well. This would create excitement throughout the organisation and convince the workers that the cost reduction strategy is practical.

Lower level employees should be fully on board and the top talent should execute the most important initiatives. In order to sort out exactly how cost reduction opportunities will be identified and quantified, companies can select from a number of well-proven methodologies on the basis of the goals and scope of the programme.

Pulling together the right group of methodologies is not a simple task. There is a well-established set of battle-tested and standardised methodologies and a wide variety of tools available for executing each of them.