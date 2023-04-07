PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

KARACHI: Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), the country’s largest oil refinery, has shut down its operations for five days on account of maintenance work.

However, sources claimed that the company was compelled to shut down its operations after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) stopped lifting diesel, which they have been substituting with Iranian smuggled diesel, which has made major inroads in the local market due to its low rates.

According to an announcement made by PARCO, it has temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work. The refinery will resume its operations by April 11, 2023. The scheduled maintenance will not affect the supply of both diesel and gasoline, the company announced.

Sources in the oil sector, however said that the refinery announced the shutdown to gain some time to dispose of the huge diesel stocks, which were not being lifted by OMCs because of low demand.

Sources pointed out that though some maintenance work was due in PARCO, the management thought it appropriate to go for a shut down because the current throughput of the refinery is 75 percent. If it would go down below 60 percent, the refinery would shut down automatically, they explained.

PARCO wanted to sell as much diesel in the five days to keep the operations running smoothly. Current production of diesel at PARCO is 6,000 tonnes per day, they added.

The oil industry had raised concerns over the smuggling of Iranian diesel and its adverse impact on the operations of refineries. Cheaper Iranian diesel is being used for the ongoing harvesting season, and that has had a negative impact on the operations of domestic refineries.

Sources said that it was a glaring example of the problems being caused by smuggled Iranian diesel. According to the oil industry, 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of oil is being smuggled every day into the country from Iran to meet the demand of diesel in the country. This has been inflicting a loss of Rs1 billion on the national exchequer in revenue as well as blocking the lifting of diesel stock from the refineries.

Pakistan witnessed 30,000 MT of diesel consumption in March 2022, which was met through import and local production at the refineries. Diesel demand spikes in March due to harvesting.

However, this year in March, diesel supply from the formal channel ie production of local refineries and imports, have shown a massive drop. The month of March this year witnessed only 12,000 MT of consumption.

Sector people see average consumption of diesel in April at 14,000 tonnes per day against 26,500 tonnes in the same period of last year. The difference between this April and last year’s April was being met through Iranian diesel, which would further compromise the sustainability of the operations of refineries, they said.