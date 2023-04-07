Stocks rally on prospect of Saudi funds support

Stocks closed higher on Thursday following reports of Saudi Arabia providing supporting funds, which is a critical condition for resuming the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 633.74 points or 1.60 percent to stand at 40,350.89 points against 39,717.15 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,374.33 points, while intraday low was 39,717.15 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities said it was a positive day at the equities. The index mostly remained in the green zone and eventually closed positive for the day, as there was a signal from Saudi Arabia regarding assurance of funds deposit, a critical condition to resume the IMF programme.

“During the day, across-the-board buying was witnessed in blue-chip stocks, which supported market sentiment to remain strong,” it reported.

KSE-30 index also increased by 284.52 points or 1.93 percent to close at 15,046.09 points compared with 14,761.57 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes went up by 85 million shares to 171.360 million shares from 86.723 million shares previously, whereas value increased to Rs5.130 billion from Rs2.435 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.144 trillion from Rs6.057 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 230 closed in green, 70 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply higher on strong rupee recovery after reports that KSA would deposit $2 billion to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Easing political noise and institutional speculation in the earnings season also played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Engro, Hubco and TRG added 318 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Efu General Insurance, Bank Alfalah and Abott Laboratories witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 14 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs168.20 to close at Rs5,198.20/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, up Rs47.90 to close at Rs990/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Reliance Cotton, down Rs40 to end at Rs600/share, followed by Philip Morris Pak, down Rs15.65 to end at Rs328.37/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls triumphed at the PSX on Thursday. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green and remained so throughout the trading session, as investors celebrated Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a $2 billion additional deposit, removing a major stumbling block in unlocking the long-overdue tranche of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility,” it reported. “Investor participation grew significantly as the index made an intraday high of 657.18 points, as investors opted to add value to their portfolios with the E&P and cement sectors staying in the spotlight.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (+202.2 points), fertiliser (+85.4 points), cement (+75.7 points), technology and communication (+60.2 points), and commercial banks (+49.8 points).

Silk Bank Ltd remained the volume leader with 21.288 million shares which closed higher by 8 paisas to stand at Rs1.11/share. It was followed by PPL with 13.574 million shares, which closed higher by Rs4.72 to close at Rs67.88/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Telecard Limited, OGDC, WorldCall Telecom, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, TPL Properties, Fauji Foods Ltd, and Hascol Petroleum. Turnover in the future contracts increased to 50.688 million shares from 16.525 million shares.