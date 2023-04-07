Sindh urges centre to revisit gas distribution policy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday asked the federal government to revisit the national gas distribution policy, saying the province was facing a gas crisis despite its over 60 percent share in the country’s total gas production.

He said that in a meeting with the State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, who assured complete facilitation in resolving the gas crisis in the province, and a committee was constituted to frame their respective proposals and discuss them in the next meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Federal Petroleum Secretary Capt. (retd) Muhammad Mahoomd, Provincial Energy Secretary Abu Bakar, and Managing Director SSGC Imran Maniar.

The CM explained that the total gas production of Pakistan stands at 3,358.21 mmcfd, of which Sindh produces 62 to 63 percent gas or 2100-2200mmcfd. The total demand of the Sindh was over 1600-1700mmcfd, he added.

Shah said the province was being supplied 1400-1500mmcfd to its all consumers. Gas shortage in Sindh has not only affected the industrial sector badly but the supply is also being curtailed to domestic consumers even during the holy month of Ramazan.

Shah also pointed out that the provincial government had approved 1000 village gasification schemes, which have been pending with SSGCL since 2010-11. State Minister Malik said the total production of gas had been recorded at 3200mmcfd, of which 200mmcfd was consumed by the compressors operating at the gas field.

“Out of the remaining 3000mmcfd gas, 1400mmcfd goes to the power and fertiliser sectors, and 1600mmcfd is supplied through pipes to the distribution companies,” he disclosed. The CM emphasised that the government should revisit its gas distribution policy so that the gas-producing province could get the due maximum share. The State minister agreed with the CM to revisit the distribution policy for which a committee was constituted to frame their respective proposals and discuss them in the next meeting.

Another issue the CM discussed with the visiting delegation was the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) policy under which the imported LNG and local gas is pooled in the same energy box, and then a tariff is imposed.

Shah argued that the policy was “unconstitutional” and would further burden the consumers in Sindh, slowing the growth of economic activities. He was of the view that WACOG was not viable as long as Sindh had surplus gas.

“Sindh having a preference to use gas in relation to other provinces is protected by Article 158 of the constitution,” Shah said, stressing that there should be no gas shortfall in the province as per the spirit of the constitution.