SBP forex reserves fall $36m to $4.2bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped by $36 million to $4.207 billion in the week ending March 31, as external debt repayments continue to put pressure on the reserves.

The central bank’s reserves are enough to cover around one month of imports. The total reserves of the country fell by $56 million to $9.759 billion. The reserves of commercial banks decreased by $20 million to $5.551 billion, SBP data showed on Thursday.

However, financing commitments from the friendly countries are expected to help Pakistan secure a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which may stabilise the forex reserves and also ease pressure on the rupee.

A significant lift comes from Saudi Arabia's assurance to the IMF that it would provide $2 billion loan to Pakistan. But the IMF agreement still depends on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan. China has rolled over a $2 billion loan that was due to mature later last month, giving relief during the country's severe balance of payment crisis.

The current account deficit fell to $3.8 billion in the eight months of the current fiscal year from $12 billion a year earlier. The improvement is mainly due to a reduction in imports however, the slowdown in exports and remittances has diluted some of the benefits arising from lower imports. The conclusion of the IMF’s ninth review will help reduce market uncertainty and unlock further flows from multilateral and bilateral creditors.

Commenting on external funding requirements, the central bank’s governor at an analysts’ briefing held after the monetary policy meeting on Tuesday said out of $23 billion debt repayment in FY2023, $18.5 billion had been repaid or rolled over.

The remaining external payments in the next three months of the fiscal year stand at $4.5 billion, out of which a $2.3 billion loan is likely to be rolled over. So, net external payment for the next quarter of the fiscal year stands at $2.2 billion. The central bank has revised its FY2023 current account deficit target from $10 billion at the start of the year to below $6 billion.