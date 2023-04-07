Silkbank in talks with South Sudan bank for potential investment

KARACHI: Silkbank said on Thursday it is in talks about a potential investment of up to 50 million euros ($54.5 million) by International Commercial Bank (ICB) of South Sudan.

“We would like to inform you that M/s. International Commercial Bank (“ICB”) of South Sudan has expressed an interest in subscribing to the shares of Silkbank Limited (hereinafter referred to as the “Bank”) up to the extent of fifty million euros (Potential Investment), subject to all regulatory requirements and financial due diligence,” the bank said in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The talks sent shares in Silkbank up nearly 8% and come after the Pakistani government promised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September that two of the country's commercial banks would be placed in resolution by May, if the first phase of their recapitalization plan did not go through by March.

While the IMF has not named the two banks, analysts have said Silkbank and Summit Bank's capital adequacy have been below the criteria set by the State Bank of Pakistan. The government's resolution plan could involve forced restructuring, amalgamation or an outright sale of the banks.

Silkbank has a market capitalisation of $34.9 million and 35% of its stock is listed, according to the Pakistan Stock Exchange website. The Silkbank has been struggling to raise its capital. Last year, Park View Enclave (Pvt) expressed its intention to acquire at least 51 percent of the shareholding and control of Silkbank Limited.

In 2021, Habib Bank Limited and Bank Alfalah Limited received approval from the SBP to conduct due diligence on Silkbank’s consumer banking business. Prior to HBL and BAFL, Fauji Foundation also showed intention to buy the Silkbank, but it backed off from the deal for unknown reasons.

Silkbank held talks last year with Park View Enclave (Private) Limited, a company owned by Pakistani businessman and politician Aleem Khan, about a possible investment but the negotiations broke down.

The bank said its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 05, 2023, reviewed and considered the letter of intention and accordingly granted its approval to the management of the bank to formally pursue the potential investment.

“The board has further authorized the management to enter into a discussion with the ICB to finalize the terms and conditions and documentation and to present the same to the board for its consideration and implementation if considered appropriate,” it added. The proposed investment remains subject to the approval of the board, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and the State Bank of Pakistan, according to the bank.

"This intention (by ICB) to invest does not solve the problem until the deal goes through and the bank is adequately capitalized,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at brokerage Ismail Iqbal Securities.