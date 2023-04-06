National Tax Council: Place of Provision of Service Rules approved to get $500m WB loan

ISLAMABAD: In order to fulfill the World Bank’s condition for securing $500 million loan, the National Tax Council (NTC) has approved the Place of Service Rules, which will take effect from May 1, 2023 after getting approval from the respective provincial cabinets.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the 6th meeting of National Tax Council on Wednesday.

The NTC decided with consensus that the Place of Provision of Service Rules will take effect from May 1, 2023 after approval by the respective provincial cabinets. However, exclusion of electric power transmission from the list of goods by FBR, for which Sales Tax Act is required to be amended through Finance Bill, will take effect from July 1, 2023.

The last Executive Committee of National Tax Council (ECNTC) had finalised recommendations that the provinces shall notify Place of Provision of Services Rules, after making the amendments discussed above, with the approval of their respective cabinets.

The date of effectiveness for the Place of Provision of Service Rules 2023 will be decided in consultation with the provinces. Other provinces shall include clauses for services relating to electric power transmission on the pattern of those included in the draft rules of Sindh. Transportation by rail will not be included in provincial place of supply rules and necessary changes will be done in the draft rules wherever applicable. The FBR will take necessary action to exclude electricity from the list of goods so that transmission of electricity can be treated as a service as decided by the NTC earlier.

According to the official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Engr Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Finance Minister Balochistan, S M Ahsen Tanveer, Minister for Industries Punjab Himayatullah Khan, Adviser to the CM KP on Finance, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Provincial Finance Secretaries and other senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting. The meeting considered and approved the recommendations of Executive Committee of the NTC dated 28.03.2023, regarding draft Place of Provision of Service Rules, which is a major milestone towards GST harmonisation across the country. The approval will help achieve the prior actions for the World Bank-funded RISE programme.