No more blank cheques: Saudi Arabia clamps down on regional aid

NEW YORK: The kingdom used to send money to poorer countries like Egypt with few strings attached. But it is increasingly leveraging its economic power for influence in the Middle East and beyond, the New York Times reported.

For much of the past decade, Saudi Arabia sent billions of dollars in aid to Egypt, bolstering a poorer regional ally seen as too strategically important to neglect.

But recently, there has been a noticeable shift. Even as Egypt slides deeper and deeper into economic crisis, Saudi officials have sent a stern message: No more blank checks.

Flush with an influx of oil revenue, the Gulf kingdom’s 37-year-old leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is increasingly attaching conditions to such aid — insisting on economic overhauls like cutting subsidies and privatizing state-owned companies.

“It used to be ‘Egypt is too big to fail,’” said Karen Young, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. “Now the attitude is ‘Egypt is responsible for its own mistakes.’”

The world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia ended 2022 with a $28 billion budget surplus after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil prices, sending profits flooding to producers. Despite that windfall, Saudi officials say they are tired of doling out endless aid to poorer states like Egypt, Pakistan and Lebanon only to watch it evaporate.

The kingdom is still sending money abroad — possibly more than ever. But much of it is now geared toward international investments for profit and influence and at kick-starting new industries at home, like electric vehicles. The Saudi government has also taken on a role similar to the International Monetary Fund, which gives it even greater sway than before over regional politics, with larger nations like Pakistan effectively beholden to it.

“We used to give direct grants and deposits without strings attached,” the Saudi finance minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, said in January in Davos, Switzerland, at an annual gathering of the world’s political and economic elite. “And we are changing that. We are working with multilateral institutions to actually say, ‘We need to see reforms.’”

Minister al-Jadaan’s declaration set off a war of words between Saudi and Egyptian pundits, fueled by Egypt’s anxiety over its deepening dependency on wealthier Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi and Egyptian officials have worked to smooth things over, but the new power dynamic is not going away: Since his father became king in 2015, Prince Mohammed has transformed the way that Saudi Arabia uses its financial muscle, chasing higher investment returns and deploying oil revenue for leverage in the Middle East and beyond. Underpinning this more broadly is the crown prince’s effort to remake the kingdom’s own economy after oil prices plummeted in 2014, saddling the country with eight years of budget deficits. The focus is on spending that helps the conservative Islamic country to develop sectors beyond oil and to become a hub for a wider array of businesses as well as culture.

He is building on a model that smaller Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar followed years ago, partly to increase their international influence.

“What the Gulf has that almost no one else in the world has is quite a lot of excess capital,” said Timothy E. Kaldas, an expert in Egypt’s political economy at the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. “That comes with power.”

In March, Saudi officials agreed to offer $5 billion for use by Turkey’s central bank, shoring up the Turkish economy two months before national elections. That brought Turkey closer to Saudi Arabia’s sphere of influence after years of tensions, which boiled over after the 2018 murder of the Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul.

For other countries in the Middle East, Saudi aid has shriveled as the kingdom’s priorities shifted.