Labour body threatens to hold protest on transfer of NIRC member

ISLAMABAD: The National Labour Federation (NLF) has threatened to register strong protest across the country against transfer of a member of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC).

In a statement on Wednesday, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati said that the Advisor on Human Resources and Overseas Pakistanis transferred Noor Zaman, a senior member of NIRC in order get decisions against the labour community.

He pointed out that the NIRC was already incomplete and only two members were looking after benches and affairs of NIRC in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur and Karachi.

The NLF president said that Noor Zaman is a hardworking and capable member of NIRC who has been giving decisions on merit and his verdicts helped in keeping a peaceful atmosphere at industrial unit while labour community was also happy with him. “The NLF and labour community categorically reject transfer of NIRC member,” he said.

Swati said that the NLF would call for countrywide protest if transfer orders of NIRC member are not withdrawn.