Protest against SC’s ‘controversial verdict’ right of political parties: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the political parties have a right to protest against the ‘controversial decision’ of the three-member bench of Supreme Court.

“When justice, legal and moral requirements are not fulfilled, questions will definitely arise on the decisions. We have not one but several reservations on the decision of the three-judge bench,” she said in a series of tweet on Wednesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the composition and division of the bench made the process itself controversial as on March 1, four judges gave a decision against the suo moto notice. “Why was a three-member bench formed when the majority of the judges had already given the decision,” she asked.

The verdict given by four judges could not be overruled by a three-judge bench but by a larger bench or a full-court. However, the request to form a full court was repeatedly rejected, she asserted.

The PPP leader said the political parties continued to request for allowing them to be a party in the case but their plea was not considered.

“May 14th becomes 120th day following dissolution of the Punjab Assembly,” said Sherry, adding if the elections are to be held within 90 days as per Article 224 (2) of the constitution, why May 14 was fixed for Punjab Assembly elections.