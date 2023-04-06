Court grants seven-day physical remand of Khan Bhatti

MALAKWAL: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Mandi Bahauddin produced former principal secretary to ex-chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a court on Wednesday.
The court granted seven-day physical remand of Mohammad Khan Bhatti.
According to the ACE sources, Bhatti was being investigated for alleged corruption in construction of 16-km long road in Mandi Bahauddin district with Rs 178 million.
According to the FIR, former principal secretary awarded the contract of road construction to a favourite company at a higher rate. The quality of construction work was also poor, added the sources.
According to the sources, the public exchequer had to suffer financial losses due to alleged collusion amongst the Highway Department, contractors and Muhammad Khan Bhatti.
The ACE police had arrested Bhatti from Lahore recently.
Earlier the Balochistan Bar Council had filed reference against the judge
ISLAMABAD: The National Labour Federation has threatened to register strong protest across the country against...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the political parties have a right to protest...
ISLAMABAD: In a tweet Wednesday, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the arrest and subsequent...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for early...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday moved the Lahore High Court against posting of 22 officers in Punjab till...