Court grants seven-day physical remand of Khan Bhatti

MALAKWAL: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Mandi Bahauddin produced former principal secretary to ex-chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a court on Wednesday.

The court granted seven-day physical remand of Mohammad Khan Bhatti.

According to the ACE sources, Bhatti was being investigated for alleged corruption in construction of 16-km long road in Mandi Bahauddin district with Rs 178 million.

According to the FIR, former principal secretary awarded the contract of road construction to a favourite company at a higher rate. The quality of construction work was also poor, added the sources.

According to the sources, the public exchequer had to suffer financial losses due to alleged collusion amongst the Highway Department, contractors and Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The ACE police had arrested Bhatti from Lahore recently.