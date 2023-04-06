ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Buzdar, Bakht

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul, former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and former provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

According to the anti-corruption spokesperson, Zartaj Gul has been summoned for an investigation into allegations of taking 10 percent commission in the development works of her constituency. Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The ACE has also sought records of the three schemes under the Community Development Programme and directed them and officers of the Public Health Engineering to appear before it on April 10.

Through another notice, the ACE has also summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on April 10 to investigate corruption in the construction of a 50-km long road from Barthi to Khurar Buzdar in Taunsa at a cost of Rs 70 crores. The former chief minister committed corruption with the alleged connivance of officers and contractors of the highway department.

Due to the use of poor materials in construction, the road fell into disrepair, the ACE notice claimed.According to ACE, a multi-purpose hall was also constructed at the personal residence of the former CM with government funds at the cost of crores of rupees. The former chief minister, the notice claimed also received kickbacks in a contract to build boundary walls of a cemetery worth Rs six crores. Buzdar is also alleged to have benefited his frontman and close relative Dr Ijaz Leghari to the tune of crores of rupees in contracts.

In yet another notice to former Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, he has been summoned on April 8 to respond to the investigation of irregularities in public health engineering schemes. According to the ACE notice, Hashim Jawan Bakht, through his frontmen, awarded contracts in Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, to preferred contractors at above-market rates.

Despite payments to contractors, several schemes remain incomplete in Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali. The use of substandard materials has also been alleged by the ACE, in the development schemes.