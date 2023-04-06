NA panel on Foreign Affairs stresses strong regional policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs underlined the need for vibrant regional policy in the light of rapidly evolving regional and global political order and welcome Saudi-Iran rapprochement and China’s posture as peace broker.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs welcoming Saudi-Iran rapprochement and China’s posture as peace broker, stressed that Pakistan should craft strategic clarity vis-à-vis relations with the regional countries.

The meeting of committee was held under its Chairman Moshin Dawar and was attended by Muhammad Khan Daha, Ms Zahra Wadood Fatmi, Nawab Sher, Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Ms Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, MNAs.

The committee unanimously recommended that Pakistan should not entangle in the bloc politics.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar underlined that Pakistan should not entangle in bloc politics and capitalize on the opportunities offered by emerging realities in the international politics.

The committee expressed concerns over Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s directives to Pakistani missions abroad to deny visa to Afghan citizens and repatriation of the illegal Afghan citizens.

The Committee was informed that visa approval for the Afghan citizens has been restored and the directive has been withdrawn.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, as a special invitee in the meeting, shed light on China’s role in historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran in the light of global shifts and emerging realities in international politics including tensions between United States and China, and China’s role in the Middle East in the backdrop of United States pivot to East Asia.

He stated that the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia through diplomatic efforts of China and Russia was a major change in the Middle Eastern politics since 1973 Arab-Israel war.

It was highlighted that China had vital stakes in stability in the Middle East.

The experts highlighted how the evolving reconciliation in the Middle East was noted with muted concerns in several countries.

Ambassador (R) Asif Durrani urged the need for cautious optimism and highlighted that rapprochement in Saudi-Iran relations would be a long haul. He emphatically stressed that Pakistan should devise a vibrant regional policy.

Sohail Mehmood DG (ISSI) enlighten the Committee that agreement reached between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Iran has significant benefits it puts their adversarial relationship on a cooperative track; promises to spur political stability and economic growth in the region; enables them to focus on their domestic transformation (KSA) and neighborhood (IRI); lead to binding of sectarian fault-line and improve regional stability; have a positive effect on situations in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

The members of the Committee stated that the Saudi-Iran reconciliation may open new vistas of opportunities for regional trade, peace and security.

It was highlighted that the new emerging realities offers Pakistan significant opportunities for expansion of trade and economic cooperation. The members and experts regretted that in the past Pakistan pursued wrong policies and became part of the larger schemes of one bloc against the other.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously recommended that Pakistan should not entangle in the bloc politics.