Rain, snowfall lash parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday received heavy rain and snowfall, increasing the chill and forcing the dwellers to go back into woollies.

The intermittent rain in the provincial capital started in the afternoon and continued late into the night. Hayatabad and other localities received hailstorms too.

The mountains in areas including Upper Dir, Chitral, Kaghan valley, Upper Kohistan and Swat also received snowfall.

Though the people of mountainous areas termed the rain timely and good for crops, the dwellers of plain areas said they suffered losses.

“The heavy rain damaged the ready-to-harvest wheat crop,” said Ikram Khan of Katlang tehsil in Mardan district.

An official of the Meteorological Department in KP said Peshawar recorded 3 millimetres of rain, Kalam 21mm, Drosh in Chitral and Parachinar 9mm, Malam Jabba 8mm, Bajaur 4mm, Saidu Sharif 2mm, and Timargarah, Balakot, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan recorded 1mm rain each, the official informed.

He said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius while a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius was recorded by the Department of Meteorology.

In the upper areas of KP, 27mm of rainfall was recorded as the longest in the last 20 hours, the Meteorological Department said.

Peshawar will receive more rain, he said and added that more rains were likely in the upper areas of KP too.