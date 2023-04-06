Plea against Maryam withdrawn

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a contempt of court appeal against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz after the petitioner withdrew his petition.
The petition was heard by a two-member bench of Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi.
The plea was moved against the PMLN leader over her anti-judiciary remarks.
As the hearing commenced, the lawyer of the plaintiff requested the court to withdraw the appeal. Consequently, the court dismissed it.
