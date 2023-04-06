Political stability a must for economic uplift: Baligh

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman has said political stability is very important for economic development in the country.

A delegation of Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association led by Senator Haroon Akhtar called on Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that businessmen have a very important role in the country’s economy, adding that they are also a source of providing employment opportunities to millions of people.

He said that the business community is also playing an important role in the development of the country by paying taxes. He said that economic activities boost the economy of any country.

The governor said that political stability is very important for economic development in the country. He said that continuity of policies is very important for economic development. He said that the government is utilizing all possible resources to set the country’s economy on the right track.

On this occasion, Senator Haroon Akhtar apprised the governor about the problems of the Punjab ethanol industry and said that the ethanol industry exports 500 million US dollars and brings a good foreign exchange to the country.

He said that this industry has been established since the year 2000, while the excise rules are from 1914, due to which they are facing difficulties in producing and exporting ethanol. He requested that necessary amendments be made in the excise rules.

The governor assured the members of the association that he will convey their request to the concerned department. The delegation included Chaudhry Muhammad Waheed, Sheikh Muhammad Saeed, Hasan Iqbal, Arshad Javed Kayani, Sanah Syed and Javed Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Governor Balighur Rahman as Chancellor approved several important summaries related to universities. He nominated Dr Shagufata Naz, Professor Biotechnology Department as the Pro-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University for a period of 3 years. He nominated Prof Dr Zill-i- Huma Naz Chemistry Department, as Pro Vice Chancellor, Government College for University Faisalabad for a period of 3 years.