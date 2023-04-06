Security for Swat district prison upgraded

MINGORA: The security for Swat district prison has been upgraded as personnel of Elite Force were deputed to counter any possible untoward incident inside the jail or attack of militants.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with Superintendent of Police Elite Force Sajid Khan on Wednesday visited the District Prison and directed for deputing the personnel of Elite Force in and around the prison building to tackle any volatile situation in a befitting manner.

He said that foolproof security must be in place for the prison to prevent incidents of jailbreak or attack of militants on the prison.The official prodded the personnel to be alert all the time for the security of people and their own safety and avoid use of mobile phones during duty.

He also directed the personnel to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets to ensure their safety and wellbeing while performing duty.Relevant officials and Riders Squad personnel were asked to review security arrangements at the prison on daily basis to ensure failsafe security measures in place round the clock.Earlier, Prison Superintendent Ayub Bacha briefed the officials on the security arrangements at the prison.