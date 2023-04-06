Minister wants Excise deptt officials to achieve 100pc targets

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that it is the need of the hour to adapt the government machinery to the requirements of the modern era, while the role of the Excise & Taxation Department in public service should be clearly visible.
This he said while speaking to the newly appointed Excise Secretary Ehsanullah at his office in the Civil Secretariat, says an official communique issued here on Wednesday.Manzoor Afridi said the visibility of a department’s performance in public proved its importance. He said that if the Excise Department paid attention to achieving 100% of their set targets, the department would get public recognition and popularity on the one hand and the revenue of the province would also increase substantially on the other.
LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman has said political stability is very important for economic development in the...
MINGORA: The security for Swat district prison has been upgraded as personnel of Elite Force were deputed to counter...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services has appealed to well off people and the general public to donate...
PESHAWAR: The funeral prayer for the former principal of Khyber Medical College and professor of medicine, Dr...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday stressed that the national...
LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad on Wednesday said that educated youth would be...