Minister wants Excise deptt officials to achieve 100pc targets

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that it is the need of the hour to adapt the government machinery to the requirements of the modern era, while the role of the Excise & Taxation Department in public service should be clearly visible.

This he said while speaking to the newly appointed Excise Secretary Ehsanullah at his office in the Civil Secretariat, says an official communique issued here on Wednesday.Manzoor Afridi said the visibility of a department’s performance in public proved its importance. He said that if the Excise Department paid attention to achieving 100% of their set targets, the department would get public recognition and popularity on the one hand and the revenue of the province would also increase substantially on the other.