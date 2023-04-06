Funeral for KMC ex-principal today

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayer for the former principal of Khyber Medical College and professor of medicine, Dr Siraj-ud-Din Ahmad, will be offered at the cantonment graveyard today (Thursday).

He had passed away in Chicago. The body will be transported to Peshawar today. He will be laid to rest after his funeral prayer at 2:30 pm.The deceased had served at the Lady Reading Hospital as medicine expert and later at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He served as principal of the KMC twice and enjoyed respect for his qualities as a doctor, teacher and kind human being.He was the brother of Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq and is survived by three sons, a daughter and thousands of students and well-wishers to mourn his death. Dua would be offered at his residence at 53 Mall Road, Peshawar.