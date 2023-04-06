Operations against profiteers, hoarders intensified

LAHORE: The district administration has intensified its operations against profiteers and hoarders. DC Rafia Haider on Wednesday directed all Price Control Magistrates to speed up actions against profiteers and hoarding in their respective areas. She said 17 thousand and 665 points have so far been inspected since 1st Ramazan till now.
She said 273 cases were registered against profiteers while 191 arrests were made while 1,022 shopkeepers were imposed fined on violation of rules and 10 points were sealed and 191 owners were detained.
The DC said on Tuesday 1,606 points were inspected while 90 violations were found and 31 cases were registered against shopkeepers and two points were sealed. She added that 14 people who were involved in selling the essential commodities on high prices were detained. She said there was a zero tolerance policy against overcharging.
