Literacy drive launched

NOWSHERA: The district Education Department here on Wednesday arranged a function to promote literacy. The function was held in connection with the 2023 Literacy Drive.

A large number of students, teachers and principals of the primary, middle and higher secondary schools attended the event. Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qayyum Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion.

District Education Officer Shahjahan Khan said that 40,000 students, including girls, were enrolled in the schools in the district during last year’s literacy drive. He said that the district education authorities had set an ambitious target of bringing more students to the schools this year. He urged the parents to get their children enrolled in schools to make the drive successful.