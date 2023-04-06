Protecting citizens prime responsibility of cops: KP IGP

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan said on Wednesday that the province’s police force has rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and will continue to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The provincial police officer was addressing a police darbar of Mardan region officers. The event was attended by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur, DPO Mardan Najibur Rehman, as well as the police chiefs of Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Swabi, and the heads of various sections in the force.

“Of all the terrorist attacks, two-thirds have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of them have targeted police and other security forces,” he said.He said the police played a key role in the resolution of issues in society and asked the moharrars of the police stations to always treat the complainants well at the police stations.

“Serving the complainants and poor and weak sections of society is a prayer, this is why I want all my force to help the vulnerable sections of society whenever they visit police stations or posts for solution to their problems or when they need help,” he added. He said the police force is like a family and added that the talented among the children of the police personnel would be provided free education in the top 20 universities of the country.