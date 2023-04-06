2 ex-ministers in Mansehra strike election deal

MANSEHRA: Former provincial ministers Habibur Rehman Tanoli and Abrar Hussain Tanoli on Wednesday announced not to file nomination papers against each other.

The agreement in this regard was reached at a jirga, which was attended among others by supporters of both former lawmakers from the Tanawal area of the district.Abrar Tanoli had defeated Habibur Rahman in the 2013 general elections from the provincial assembly’s constituency of Tanawal.

The jirga decided that Fahad Habib advocate, who is the son of Habibur Rahman, would contest the KP Assembly elections from PK-35 while Abrar Tanoli would be the candidate for PK-36.

The jirga, which was attended among others by some of former and present village councils’ chairmen from Tanawal, also decreed that both Tanolis would field a joint candidate, or decide to support anyone else for the National Assembly’s constituency NA-15.

Habibur Rahman is affiliated with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Abrar Tanoli belonged to the Qaumi Watan Party but both the leaders had not taken their parties to court about their decisions.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial deputy head and ex-senator Haydaitullah Shah said his party was unaware of any such agreement reached between two former ministers. He said that awarding tickets to candidates in the elections was the only prerogative of JUIF’s central Shura.