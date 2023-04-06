Official says 95pc of digital census work over

PESHAWAR: Work on the digital census is going on at a fast pace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where 95 percent of the task has been completed.
A Pakistan Bureau of Statistics spokesman told the media that work on the digital census has entered the last stage in the country, including KP.Up till now, he said, 95 percent of work in KP and Punjab provinces has been completed.
Similarly, 92 percent of work in Sindh, 72 percent in Islamabad and 62 percent in Balochistan was over. The spokesman said the last date for the digital census has been extended to April 10 so that every person could be registered during the national drive. He appreciated the cooperation of civil society and the media for creating awareness among the people to fulfill the national obligation.
