Heavy fire exchanged over land dispute

PESHAWAR: A heavy fire was exchanged once again on Wednesday between the members of the Isa Khel tribe and the family of a former lawmaker Mahmood Jan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The firing created panic in the area where the people resented the recurring lawlessness.A police official said a heavy contingent of police headed by the superintendent of police for Warsak reached the spot to calm down the situation.

Lawlessness has been prevailing in the area for several months as the two parties have exchanged fire with heavy weapons on a number of occasions over a land dispute. This has claimed a couple of lives as well. The two parties often challenge the writ of the state while the police act like silent spectators.