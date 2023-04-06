Govt asked to boost agriculture sector to fight poverty

PESHAWAR: Kissan Ittehad Pakistan President Khalid Mahmood Khokar has said that the agriculture sector was in shambles in Pakistan while 5.5 million people were added to the country’s population every year.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that politicians were busy protecting their own interests while people were being killed for getting 10-kilogram bags of flour. He said that Pakistan, which was once an agricultural country, was importing wheat and pulses. He said that UNICEF had claimed that eight out of ten children in the country were malnourished.

He said the country survived sanctions after the nuclear tests due to the strong agriculture base but now the government’s negligence had left the country dependent on other countries for food. He said that agricultural land was being converted into housing schemes, but the government was taking no steps to stop this trend.

He said that the cost of production had increased, adding that fertilizer’s bag had reached Rs3,500 in the country which was being sold in India for Rs750. He said that Pakistan imported edible oil worth six billion dollars every year.