Focus on agri, livestock to boost economy: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria has said that if special attention is given to agriculture and livestock, it will have a good impact on the country’s economy and will also create employment opportunities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office in the Civil Secretariat regarding development projects of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Department. Directors-general of all wings of the department and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister was given a briefing on the development projects, which included establishment of various projects for the development of fisheries department, water management besides various projects, embankments for water conservation, silt conservation projects to conserve rainwater and bring it to agricultural land use, date palms planting in Dera Ismail Khan, supply of seeds and fertilisers across the province, steps taken to develop olive cultivation in the merged districts, ensuring vegetables and fruit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like Punjab, establishing a hostel for women in Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), restoration of the cooperative bank, and establishment of handicrafts centre.

On the occasion, the minister directed the relevant authorities to cooperate with the farmers and cattle herders, adding that it was a priority of the caretaker government to ensure facilities to people in a short time.